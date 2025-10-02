First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $25.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

