Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $618.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.72. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $634.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

