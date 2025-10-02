TFG Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,936 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,949 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 500,938 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 445,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPHY stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.