Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.1%

GWRE opened at $230.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.02 and its 200-day moving average is $218.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,535 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $1,874,406.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,111 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,132.36. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,599,454. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

