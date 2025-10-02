The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 125,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ COO opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

