TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

