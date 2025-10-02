Head to Head Comparison: Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) vs. Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 1 1 7 0 2.67

Bridger Aerospace Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 171.32%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 96.96%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Redwire.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -0.58% N/A -0.25% Redwire -71.95% -32.67% -7.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Redwire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Redwire”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $98.61 million 1.09 -$15.57 million ($0.58) -3.34 Redwire $304.10 million 4.35 -$114.32 million ($3.25) -2.82

Bridger Aerospace Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Redwire on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

