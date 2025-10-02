Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF $PSCI Position Reduced by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2,016.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 48,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7,414.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 11,779.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCI opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1924 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

