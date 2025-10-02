Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,487 AECOM $ACM

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

AECOM Stock Down 0.0%

ACM opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.