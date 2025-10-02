Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,487 AECOM $ACM

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.
AECOM Stock Down 0.0%
ACM opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
