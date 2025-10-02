Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 299 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.18. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

