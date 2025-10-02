StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 47.6% – What’s Next?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares were up 47.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,452,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,687% from the average daily volume of 81,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$12.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
