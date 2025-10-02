Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 21,627 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 356,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

