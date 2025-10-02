Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 183 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.