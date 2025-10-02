TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $21.40 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCO Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 139,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 912,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44,299 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period.

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

