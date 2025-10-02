USA Financial Formulas Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,761,000 after buying an additional 743,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after buying an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after buying an additional 586,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OEF stock opened at $334.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $334.75.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

