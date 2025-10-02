TruNorth Capital Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

TruNorth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.20.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $556.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.98. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $559.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

