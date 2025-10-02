USA Financial Formulas Sells 987 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 51,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

