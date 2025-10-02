B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 9,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

