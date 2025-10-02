USA Financial Formulas Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

TJX opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

