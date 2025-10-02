USA Financial Formulas Has $881,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

USA Financial Formulas lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,468,000 after purchasing an additional 414,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,391 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,517,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 132,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.53.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.3%

RL stock opened at $317.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.38. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $321.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

