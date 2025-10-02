Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 357 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.