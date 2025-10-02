New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,220 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Rolek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,564,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $248.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

