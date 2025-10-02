Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 40% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) was up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 373,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 676% from the average daily volume of 48,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

