Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Drops By 75.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44.

BlueScope Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 233.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

