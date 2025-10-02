Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.05). Approximately 2,665,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,228,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.83 ($0.04).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.52.
Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) EPS for the quarter. Revolution Beauty Group had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Beauty Group plc will post 0.8501545 earnings per share for the current year.
Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.
