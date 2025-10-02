Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.05). Approximately 2,665,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,228,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.83 ($0.04).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) EPS for the quarter. Revolution Beauty Group had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Beauty Group plc will post 0.8501545 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £10,000.02. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

