Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Trading Down 13.7% – Should You Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 2,819,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,213,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Down 9.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a PE ratio of -270.95 and a beta of 0.93.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

