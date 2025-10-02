Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 97.7% in September

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

Shares of BIXT opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

About Bioxytran

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.