Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in September

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Ayala Stock Performance

Shares of Ayala stock opened at C$10.30 on Thursday. Ayala has a 12-month low of C$9.20 and a 12-month high of C$11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.13.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

