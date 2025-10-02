Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in September

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Ayala Stock Performance
Shares of Ayala stock opened at C$10.30 on Thursday. Ayala has a 12-month low of C$9.20 and a 12-month high of C$11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.13.
About Ayala
