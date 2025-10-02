TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,013,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 107,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

