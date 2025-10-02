Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) & Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB) Financial Review

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) and Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and Nuvilex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Nuvilex N/A -6.41% -5.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nanobiotix and Nuvilex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuvilex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nanobiotix presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.30%. Given Nanobiotix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nanobiotix is more favorable than Nuvilex.

38.8% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Nuvilex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Nuvilex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanobiotix and Nuvilex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $39.18 million 22.93 -$73.73 million N/A N/A Nuvilex N/A N/A $30.66 million ($0.54) -1.81

Nuvilex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanobiotix.

Risk & Volatility

Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvilex has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanobiotix beats Nuvilex on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company has a partnership with Lian Oncology Limited to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Nuvilex

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte. Ltd. and Austrianova Singapore Pte. Ltd. to use the Cell-in-the-Box technology for cancer treatment. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

