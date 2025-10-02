BSW Wealth Partners Sells 6,801 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

EFA opened at $94.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

