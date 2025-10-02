Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Critical Comparison

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hybrid Energy and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet 2 7 10 1 2.50

Profitability

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $113.16, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet 10.51% 12.76% 7.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Zimmer Biomet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.68 billion 2.55 $903.70 million $4.11 24.05

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Hybrid Energy.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Hybrid Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

