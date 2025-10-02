Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 243,104 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $132,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 1,272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 572,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $335,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

