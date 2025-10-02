Metropolis Capital Ltd Takes $115.17 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 848,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,168,000. TD SYNNEX makes up about 3.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 1.03% of TD SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,585.68. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $430,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $164.40 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $167.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

