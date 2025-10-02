SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.94% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $28,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 261,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

