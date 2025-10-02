Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $174.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average of $163.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.