J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,214 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $73.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

