iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Position Raised by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Novem Group grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $122.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.07.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

