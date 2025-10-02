J2 Capital Management Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $53.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

