J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases 884 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.6%

BJ stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,735,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

