Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys 1,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,370,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,618,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,697,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

