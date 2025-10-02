J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 4,544 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Ferrovial comprises about 1.3% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.19% of Ferrovial worth $75,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FER. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ferrovial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ferrovial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FER shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

