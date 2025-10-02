Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 378,318 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,318 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.80% of CBRE Group worth $336,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $156.54 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,020.29. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

