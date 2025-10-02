Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 711.69%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

