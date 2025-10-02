CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2025

CRH plc (LON:CRHGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,960 ($120.79) and last traded at GBX 8,926 ($120.33), with a volume of 948737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,374 ($112.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CRH from GBX 8,993 to GBX 8,601 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,601.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,106.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,863.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.