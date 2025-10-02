CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,960 ($120.79) and last traded at GBX 8,926 ($120.33), with a volume of 948737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,374 ($112.89).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CRH from GBX 8,993 to GBX 8,601 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,601.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,106.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,863.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

