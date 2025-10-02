Foundry Financial Group Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.3% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 26.0%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

