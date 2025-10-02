Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,738,224.67. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,825,358. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day moving average is $260.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

