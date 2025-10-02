Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.9% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APH. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8%

APH opened at $124.75 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $126.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

