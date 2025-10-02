Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,865 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.