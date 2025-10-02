RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

